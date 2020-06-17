Search

Emotional reunions at care home as family visits resume

PUBLISHED: 10:15 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 17 June 2020

Relatives visiting residents at Oulton Park care centre in Lowestoft as family visits resumed for the first time since March. Picture: Oulton Park care centre

Archant

Care home residents have had an emotional reunion with relatives as family visits resumed once more.

For the first time in more than three months residents at Oulton Park care centre were able to see families this week in garden marquees, following a cautious easing of the coronavirus lockdown

The first visit on Monday morning reunited Dianne Shepherd with her mother Gwen.

Mrs Shepherd, who came with her husband Gregg, said: “She looked very well and was in fine spirits, a real boost for us all.

“I can’t wait for the time I can put my arms around her a give her a big hug.”

Andrea Pullinger, Oulton Park’s head of activities, said: “To protect our residents we have had to carefully arrange the visits with social distancing and thorough cleaning between each visit.

“This has been a big boost to staff who have also missed the families.”

Families must email the home in Union Lane, Oulton Broad to arrange visits in advance.

If they have no access to email, they can ring the home during office hours. The booking must be confirmed before they turn up to the visit.

Oulton Park’s general manager Peter Dean said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome back our families to the home.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone’s understanding and patience during this difficult time.

“We are also pleased that we can now start to take new residents back into our home.”

