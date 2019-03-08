Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore Copyright © Keith Whitmore

Diners did a double take when a dead ringer for a soap actor turned out to be him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kelvin Fletcher, who was spotted in Thetford Picture: PA Kelvin Fletcher, who was spotted in Thetford Picture: PA

When customers at Zak's diner in Thetford remarked a fellow guest looked just like Emmerdale farm character Andy Sugden, they were right.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Sugden - aka actor Kelvin Fletcher - is believed to have stopped off for a bite last night whilst on his way to take part in a touring car race meeting at nearby Snetterton.

Zee Thompson, 19, supervisor at the restaurant, said the 37-year-old star chose a £10.95 chilli burger from the Castle Street diner's menu.

"He was with a big party," she said. "Some customers recognised him first then some of our older staff members did.

"He said he enjoyed the food and was thankful for the good service."