Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

PUBLISHED: 16:17 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 18 May 2019

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore

Diners did a double take when a dead ringer for a soap actor turned out to be him.

Kelvin Fletcher, who was spotted in Thetford Picture: PAKelvin Fletcher, who was spotted in Thetford Picture: PA

When customers at Zak's diner in Thetford remarked a fellow guest looked just like Emmerdale farm character Andy Sugden, they were right.

Mr Sugden - aka actor Kelvin Fletcher - is believed to have stopped off for a bite last night whilst on his way to take part in a touring car race meeting at nearby Snetterton.

Zee Thompson, 19, supervisor at the restaurant, said the 37-year-old star chose a £10.95 chilli burger from the Castle Street diner's menu.

"He was with a big party," she said. "Some customers recognised him first then some of our older staff members did.

"He said he enjoyed the food and was thankful for the good service."

