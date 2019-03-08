Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?
PUBLISHED: 16:17 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 18 May 2019
Copyright © Keith Whitmore
Diners did a double take when a dead ringer for a soap actor turned out to be him.
Kelvin Fletcher, who was spotted in Thetford Picture: PA
When customers at Zak's diner in Thetford remarked a fellow guest looked just like Emmerdale farm character Andy Sugden, they were right.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Sugden - aka actor Kelvin Fletcher - is believed to have stopped off for a bite last night whilst on his way to take part in a touring car race meeting at nearby Snetterton.
Zee Thompson, 19, supervisor at the restaurant, said the 37-year-old star chose a £10.95 chilli burger from the Castle Street diner's menu.
"He was with a big party," she said. "Some customers recognised him first then some of our older staff members did.
"He said he enjoyed the food and was thankful for the good service."