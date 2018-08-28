Charity takes in five identical stray kittens

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:44 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 23 January 2019

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney, in Ditchingham, has taken in five identical stray kittens. Picture: Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney

Archant

Five identical stray kittens have been given a permanent home after being taken in by a homelessness charity.

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney, which supports people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion, welcomed the kittens after they first appeared in its car park in July last year.

Members of staff and residents living in the Ditchingham community ensured their new feline friends, who initially appeared timid and wary of people, were fed twice a day.

“The whole situation was very comical,” said Jo Andrews, community administrator at Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney.

“We first thought that there were only three shy stray kittens. After a few weeks a fourth kitten appeared with the trio and then months after feeding them daily, we finally saw five identical kittens together.”

With the help of the Cats Protection Anglia Coastal, the group of elusive kittens were finally trapped, wormed and neutered before returning to their new home at the charity’s site earlier this month.

The original four cats were named Eenie, Meenie, Miney and Mo, with the final visitor affectionately christened as Five.

“We now see all five at feed times every day and they have become more settled - although it is still difficult to get a full group picture,” added Ms Andrews.

“Everyone in the community has come to love Eenie, Meenie, Miney, Mo and Five and we are extremely grateful to Cats Protection for covering the costs of neutering the kittens and helping with the trapping.”

The Emmaus site in Ditchingham provides a home and meaningful work for up to 23 people, offering them an alternative route out of homelessness within a supportive environment.

Those living in the community gain skills through working in the charity’s two second-hand shops at Belsey Bridge Road in Ditchingham and on Market Place in Bungay, collecting furniture, serving customers and driving the charity’s vans.

Funds raised at the shops help to run the charity.

For more information visit the Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney website.

