Woman died of an accidental overdose, inquest hears

A woman who returned home for Christmas following the end of a long-term relationship died of an accidental overdose, an inquest has heard.

Emma Stinton was found unresponsive in a bedroom of her parents' home in Little Melton on December 29, last year.

The 37-year-old who grew up in Norfolk but later moved to Kent had returned to Norfolk to spend Christmas with her parents following the break-down of her engagement.

At an inquest into her death held on Monday, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard evidence from Miss Stinton's parents, her GP, a paramedic who was called to the family home on December 29, a childhood friend who spent time with Miss Stinton on the day before her death and a post mortem examination report.

Closing the inquest, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk gave a conclusion of a drug related death, she said the evidence suggested Miss Stinton had died of an accidental overdose.