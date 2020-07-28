Woman died in hospital after contracting coronavirus, inquest hears

A woman whose hopes of starting a new job were put on hold by coronavirus died after contracting the virus, an inquest has heard.

Emma Grant, 35, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on April 24.

At an inquest into her death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on July 28, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said prior to her death Miss Grant has been a patient at Richmond House, a hospital and rehabilitation centre for women in Harleston.

She was due to commence training for a new job, but was unable to start because of lockdown, the inquest heard.

The court heard how on March 22, Miss Grant, who had asthma, started to show symptoms of coronavirus and was put into isolation. By March 26, her condition had deteriorated and she was admitted to the NNUH, where her condition continued to worsen.

Miss Grant’s cause of death was given as Covid-19 pneumonia and asthma. Concluding the inquest, Ms Lake said Miss Grant died of natural causes.