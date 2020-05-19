Search

Advanced search

Woman whose body was found in town park is named

PUBLISHED: 11:43 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 19 May 2020

Emma Gallagher's body was found in Southtown Common on May 6 Picture: Google Maps.

Emma Gallagher's body was found in Southtown Common on May 6 Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman whose body was found in a coastal park earlier this month.

On the morning of Wednesday, May 6, the body of 37-year-old Emma Gallagher was discovered in Southtown Common Recreation Ground, Gorleston.

Police officers made the discovery while searching for a woman who had been reported missing the evening before.

You may also want to watch:

On Tuesday, an inquest into her death was opened at Norfolk Coroners’ Court in Norwich.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, told the brief hearing that Mrs Gallagher, of Yarmouth Way, Great Yarmouth, had been identified to officers by her wife and that she had been employed as a volunteer worker.

The medical cause of her death was given as hanging.

Ms Blake them adjourned the inquest until Monday, September 21.

•Do you need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day 365 days a year on 116 123.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

Woman whose body was found in town park is named

Emma Gallagher's body was found in Southtown Common on May 6 Picture: Google Maps.

Inquest opens into death of scaffolder, 31, who died in hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Retailer Dunelm reopens 39 stores

Dunelm in Norwich. Pic: Dunelm
Drive 24