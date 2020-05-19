Woman whose body was found in town park is named

Emma Gallagher's body was found in Southtown Common on May 6

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman whose body was found in a coastal park earlier this month.

On the morning of Wednesday, May 6, the body of 37-year-old Emma Gallagher was discovered in Southtown Common Recreation Ground, Gorleston.

Police officers made the discovery while searching for a woman who had been reported missing the evening before.

On Tuesday, an inquest into her death was opened at Norfolk Coroners’ Court in Norwich.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, told the brief hearing that Mrs Gallagher, of Yarmouth Way, Great Yarmouth, had been identified to officers by her wife and that she had been employed as a volunteer worker.

The medical cause of her death was given as hanging.

Ms Blake them adjourned the inquest until Monday, September 21.

•Do you need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day 365 days a year on 116 123.