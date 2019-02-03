Search

Woman injured in Prince Philip crash to undergo surgery

03 February, 2019 - 15:05
Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

The Norfolk woman who suffered a broken wrist as a passenger in a crash with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Land Rover needs surgery to fix it.

Emma Fairweather, 46, received a letter of apology from Prince Philip last week, but is yet to recover from the accident.

The mum-of-two described the news that she will need a titanium plate to repair the damage to her wrist as a “huge setback”.

The operation will take place at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn under general anaesthetic, and Ms Fairweather has been signed off her work as a support worker until April.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror, she said: “This has completely knocked me. It feels the last three weeks of pain and recovery have been pointless as I now have to start all over again. It’s like groundhog day.

“I want him to know the full effect this is having on my life. I’ve never had surgery before and I’ll have this titanium plate for life.”

Ms Fairweather is pursuing a personal injury claim against 97-year-old Prince Philip.

