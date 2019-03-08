Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

PUBLISHED: 17:41 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 28 May 2019

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Archant

A woman who criticised the Duke of Edinburgh after his Sandringham car crash left her with a broken wrist has been fined and banned from driving for six months over four unconnected earlier motoring offences.

Emma Fairweather was a passenger in a Kia car which collided with Prince Philip's Land Rover Freelander on January 17 this year.

The 46-year-old, who called for the Duke to be prosecuted if found to be at fault, was sentenced in her absence at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court for two counts of speeding and two of failing to identify the driver of a Volkswagen Golf alleged to have been guilty of an offence last year.

The Volkswagen Golf was caught exceeding the 30mph limit by a speed camera in Taverham, Norfolk on July 14 2018 and on August 29 2018, according to court papers.

It was recorded at 38mph on the first occasion and at 39mph on the second.

The offences of failing to identify the driver are alleged to have happened on August 21 2018 and October 3 2018.

You may also want to watch:

A court official said Fairweather entered guilty pleas to the four offences in writing and she was sentenced behind closed doors on Tuesday under the single justice procedure.

Fairweather, of Friars Street, Heacham, Norfolk was fined a total of £450 for the four offences, banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £115 in costs, the court official said.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh said he was dazzled by low sun as he pulled out onto the busy A149 in Norfolk and collided with a Kia on January 17 this year.

A nine-month-old baby boy in the Kia was unhurt, but both Fairweather and the driver were treated in hospital.

The Duke later surrendered his driving licence and the Crown Prosecution Service said he faces no further action.

After January's crash Fairweather described her upset that no-one from the royal family had contacted her to offer an apology.

She then branded Prince Philip "highly insensitive and inconsiderate" after he was seen driving without a seatbelt 48 hours after the crash.

His car flipped over during the incident and he was rescued by a passing motorist.

Most Read

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former Dereham Town midfielder signs for Cambridge United

Luke Hannant, pictured during his Dereham Town days, has signed for Cambridge United Picture: Ian Burt

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists