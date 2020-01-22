Search

Advanced search

Woman, 41, found dead at her home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 19:22 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:22 22 January 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court heard the inquest of Diane Dutton who died following a road traffic collision on the A148 at Sculthorpe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court heard the inquest of Diane Dutton who died following a road traffic collision on the A148 at Sculthorpe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A 41-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Norwich, an inquest has heard,

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Emma Cutting was discovered at her home in High Street, Mundesley, on January 13 this year.

You may also want to watch:

The inquest on Wednesday said a medical cause of death was due to hanging. Her inquest will take place on March 12 in Norwich.

The coroner also set a date for the inquest into the death of 28-year-old Charles Seymour.

Mr Seymour died on September 19 last year at his home in Brazengate, Norwich.

A cause of death was recorded as unascertained and a full inquest to be held on April 22.

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Controversial headteacher steps back from running Norfolk school

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

MATCHDAY LIVE: City head to new Spurs stadium hoping to build on crucial win

Tim Krul and the Norwich City players savoured a 1-0 home win over Bournemouth on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Neighbours describe scene of ‘terrible’ crash where two cars flipped

Lakenham Road, Norwich, where a black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Woman, 41, found dead at her home, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court heard the inquest of Diane Dutton who died following a road traffic collision on the A148 at Sculthorpe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists