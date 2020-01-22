Woman, 41, found dead at her home, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 19:22 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:22 22 January 2020
Archant Norfolk 2016
A 41-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Norwich, an inquest has heard,
Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Emma Cutting was discovered at her home in High Street, Mundesley, on January 13 this year.
You may also want to watch:
The inquest on Wednesday said a medical cause of death was due to hanging. Her inquest will take place on March 12 in Norwich.
The coroner also set a date for the inquest into the death of 28-year-old Charles Seymour.
Mr Seymour died on September 19 last year at his home in Brazengate, Norwich.
A cause of death was recorded as unascertained and a full inquest to be held on April 22.
Comments have been disabled on this article.