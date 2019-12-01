Search

Oulton Broad songwriter makes Nashville debut as part of country duo

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 01 December 2019

Country duo Emma and Jolie, featuring Oulton Broad songwriter Jolie Harvey. PHOTO: Emma and Jolie

An Oulton Broad songwriter is making waves in the home of country music after wowing crowds in Nashville last month.

The performance for Jolie Harvey, one half of duo Emma and Jolie, comes shortly after being signed to label Triple Fret Entertainment.

The duo will now turn to the studio, working with an acclaimed producer.

Miss Harvey, 24, said: "We are a country music duo and we only started in April, but we've been signed to Triple Fret Entertainment.

"We were invited to go to Nashville to do a couple of co-writes, where you get together and write songs, and we were able to perform some of our songs too.

"It was an amazing experience. Everyone we met over there was so nice and friendly.

"Because we were a British duo it seemed to be a bit of a niche, so it was a really good response."

Now back in the UK, the duo, who met at music college and list their influences as Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves, will hit the studio with producer Johnny Douglas, who has previously worked with the likes of Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Take That and the Spice Girls.

Miss Harvey said: "We're really excited to be working with him and we'll be in the studio later this month with him.

"The plan is to release our first single in January, so it's a really exciting time."

