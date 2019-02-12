Search

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

PUBLISHED: 20:32 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:32 15 February 2019

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police

A 15-year-old girl who was last seen at her home on Valentine’s Day has gone missing.

Emily Prause, from Lowestoft, was last seen at home on the evening of February 14 and it was discovered she was missing the next morning at 7.30am.

Police are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for help to find her.

Emily is white, of slim build, and has brown, straight hair. She is 5’5” tall.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 67 of February 15, 2019.

