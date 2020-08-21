Search

Advanced search

Teenager who died at home was worried about lockdown, inquest concludes

PUBLISHED: 16:06 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 21 August 2020

Emily Owen, who an inquest concluded took her own life. Picture: Annabel Owen

Emily Owen, who an inquest concluded took her own life. Picture: Annabel Owen

Annabel Owen

The father of a 19-year-old said she was worried about the coronavirus pandemic after an inquest found she took her own life.

Emily Owen, 19, from Shouldham, died on March 22 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

At an inquest into her death on August 21 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, it was heard that Miss Owen experienced anxiety and distress due to the pandemic, and worried it would take away her freedom.

In a statement read aloud in court her father Timothy Owen said she had previously had mental health difficulties but had been diagnosed with autism in 2018.

After that, he said things had improved, and she had achieved diplomas, learnt to drive and worked in a pub, where she was the “life and soul”.

The family was in the process of moving to Cornwall, Miss Owen’s favourite place.

“She was really excited and looking for a fresh start.” Mr Owen said, “Life was really good and the future was looking better for everyone.”

Referring to the coronavirus lockdown, he said: “She was concerned she was going to lose her freedom and independence, not being able to go to work and the gym or drive and get out.”

Prior to her death, the family had enjoyed “their best day ever as a family” during a trip to Coventry to visit grandparents.

Mr Owen said the family decided to self-isolate as one of his daughters had developed a cough.

On the morning of March 18, Miss Owen said she wanted to go for a drive but was told she could not due to self isolation. Her mother and sister later found her unresponsive at home.

Miss Owen was taken to the QEH and died four days later.

Mr Owen told the court: “The straw that broke the camel’s back was the restrictions, just being unable to cope with the restrictions, which is happening to a range of people in the UK at the moment.”

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic struck and this caused Emily a lot of worry and distress. She was worried she was not be able to go out having had a taste of freedom and independence.”

She recorded a verdict of suicide and offered her sympathies to Miss Owen’s family.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

Inquest held into death of popular teaching assistant who died in River Wensum

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey Picture: Norfolk Police

Warning after two people suffer serious injuries in boat propeller incidents

People have been warned about the dangers of boat propellers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Professor wins court case against parking firm after legal blunder

Amanda Hopkinson was taken to court by NPE for not paying a charge at Earlham House shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly/Kurt Kaindl

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

‘I’ve never seen anything like it’ - cycling shop runs out of bikes due to demand

Cycling shop, Doctor Wheelgood in North Walsham has run out of bikes due to an upsurge in sales. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police hunt driver after hit and run at roundabout

File photo of police in Norfolk. Officers have appealed for information after a hit and run crash in Wymondham. Picture: Simon Parkin

Professor wins court case against parking firm after legal blunder

Amanda Hopkinson was taken to court by NPE for not paying a charge at Earlham House shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly/Kurt Kaindl

Public asked to help trace wanted man in Norwich

Mark Barton. PIC: Norfolk Police