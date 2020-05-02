Search

Advanced search

Appeal for help to make face masks amid massive demand

PUBLISHED: 15:13 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 02 May 2020

Masks created by Emily Lightfoot which are made from recycled fabrics. Picture: Emily Lightfoot

Masks created by Emily Lightfoot which are made from recycled fabrics. Picture: Emily Lightfoot

Archant

A team of volunteers are appealing for more people to help “fulfil orders” for face masks after struggling to keep up with demand.

Emily Lightfoot, Downham Market councillor, has been making masks and scrub bags for Covid-19 mutual aid volunteers and members of the community. Picture: Emily LightfootEmily Lightfoot, Downham Market councillor, has been making masks and scrub bags for Covid-19 mutual aid volunteers and members of the community. Picture: Emily Lightfoot

Downham Market Town Council and volunteers in the area have been making masks for key workers and people in the local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Emily Lightfoot, town councillor, initially started producing them for volunteers at the Covid-19 Downham Market Mutual Aid group following a shortage of protective equipment, but has since extended it to members of the public.

A small team in the local community has united to help “anyone who needs them”, but more volunteers are wanted to help with sewing and co-ordinating the group.

Ms Lightfoot said: “Me and my wee team of volunteer stitchers are struggling to fulfil orders.

“With other governments across Europe announcing that the public should wear face coverings, I fear we are going to get more and more requests, especially as they can’t be bought elsewhere.

“Thankfully, with the support and back up from Downham Market Town Council, we are able to continue offering these for free for residents of Downham and the surrounding villages.”

The group has produced around 400 masks since the start of lockdown and is offering a delivery service to the local area.

You may also want to watch:

The councillor added: “We still need volunteers who have a sewing machine and basic skills necessary to produce what is a very easy face mask.

“We can provide the pattern, fabric and elastic through kind donations from our community.”

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: “We’re really impressed with the efforts so far, we have a little team of volunteers working really hard and members of the council have been out delivering them, while practicing social distancing. “Any donations of fabric and elastic would be really appreciated.” The council is also looking for a team of volunteers to help the Scrub For Norfolk campaign. Mrs Oliver said: “We’re looking for people to cut out and sew up patterns, we’ll supply the material.”

If you want to order a mask contact masksdmtc@gmail.com with your name, address and mask requirements.

Pallavi Devulapalli, a GP in the town, joined calls earlier this week for the public to wear face masks.

The doctor recommends the public wear home made masks rather than surgical ones.

She said: “Templates are readily available online at www.Masks4All.co and cost next to nothing to make. They can be washed when we get home, and used again.

“Face coverings are known to reduce viral load from a cough by 31 times, and it’s great that Scotland has tentatively moved forward in this direction.

“Saying that masks will deter people from other effective measures to stop the spread of disease is like saying wearing seat belts makes people drive more recklessly.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Travellers have arrived and moved into the Sprowston Park & Ride, which is closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Most Read

A £2,000 plot of land sells for staggering £42,000 at auction

The land which went for more than 20 times its guide price at auction. Pic: SUBMITTED

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Boatbuilder goes into administration after 100 years in business

Windboats Marine has now gone into administration. Picture: Windboats Marine

Row as tractor squeezes by ambulance tending to boy with suspected coronavirus

The tractor with large attachment squeezing by parked vehicles in The Street, Syderstone. Picture: Steve Kidd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Nurse terrified of heights plans skydive to raise money for colleagues

Isabelle Brown, from Gorleston, is planning to do a skydive to raise money for her colleagues at the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Isabelle Brown

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24