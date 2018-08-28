Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes. Archant

It might look like a scene from a South American street but a designer has added an image of his favourite Norwich player to the side of a city warehouse ahead of the East Anglian Derby.

Ben Stokes, 38, a digital designer and Norwich City fan, has not painted the mural featuring Emi Buendia but used his computer skills to create the image which has been added to a warehouse close to Carrow Road using Google Maps.

He said: “I’m a fan of street art in general and the more artful side of graffiti and I’ve thought before that it would be nice to have some sort of Norwich City-themed mural up in the city, especially if it were close to Carrow Road.”

He said Buendía, currently his favourite Norwich City player, was Argentine and so he wanted to recreate part of the fan culture in South America where there were often murals to clubs or players painted on walls celebrating the likes of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.