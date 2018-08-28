Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

PUBLISHED: 15:29 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 06 February 2019

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

Archant

It might look like a scene from a South American street but a designer has added an image of his favourite Norwich player to the side of a city warehouse ahead of the East Anglian Derby.

Ben Stokes, 38, a digital designer and Norwich City fan, has not painted the mural featuring Emi Buendia but used his computer skills to create the image which has been added to a warehouse close to Carrow Road using Google Maps.

He said: “I’m a fan of street art in general and the more artful side of graffiti and I’ve thought before that it would be nice to have some sort of Norwich City-themed mural up in the city, especially if it were close to Carrow Road.”

He said Buendía, currently his favourite Norwich City player, was Argentine and so he wanted to recreate part of the fan culture in South America where there were often murals to clubs or players painted on walls celebrating the likes of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Lonely cat ‘calling out for attention’ after almost 100 days at rescue centre

Daddy Long Legs needs a home. Photo: RSCPA East Norfolk

Block of flats and houses to be built on former hospital site

New homes will be built at the former Northgate Hospital site, bordering Beaconsfield Road, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Caroll

Police officers kicked in the legs while arresting drunk woman for alleged GBH

Langham's village sign. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Norfolk Farming Conference will focus on positive opportunities in a changing landscape

The 2019 Norfolk Farming Conference will look for positive opportunities in a challenging farming landscape. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk and Suffolk battered by strong winds – with more on the way

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire.

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists