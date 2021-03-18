Joy for City star Emi Buendia and partner as they welcome new son

Published: 7:22 AM March 18, 2021

Child's play for Emi Buendia after his winner against Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia is celebrating a new arrival.

Last night, the Argentine playmaker’s partner Claudia gave birth to the couple's second child.

The pair have welcomed a second son into the world, who they have named Giovanni, following the birth of their eldest Thiago in 2019.

03/16/21 ✨

Giovanni is already with us and we’re very happy. So proud of you my love 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 ♥️ https://t.co/qRNwlDmUp7 — Emiliano Buendia (@EM10Buendia) March 17, 2021

The player tweeted: “Giovanni is already with us and we’re very happy. So proud of you my love.”

While Norwich City tweeted: “Congratulations to Emi and his family on the birth of their second child!”

The new arrival meant the player, who has continued to impress in the Championship by scoring 10 goals and making 12 assists so far this season, was missing from City’s line-up for their 2-0 away win at Nottingham Forest.

The victory made it nine wins in a row and put them tabletoppers 10 points clear of promotion rivals.

Earlier this month the Argentinian got in touch to personally congratulate new father Darryl Broughton, from Hellesdon, after he named his firstborn son after him.

Congratulating the new family, the player wrote: "Congratulations. Hope everything is well and hope to see you at Carrow Road soon. Big hug."