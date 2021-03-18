News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Joy for City star Emi Buendia and partner as they welcome new son

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:22 AM March 18, 2021   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sideÕs 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship m

Child's play for Emi Buendia after his winner against Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia is celebrating a new arrival. 

Last night, the Argentine playmaker’s partner Claudia gave birth to the couple's second child.

The pair have welcomed a second son into the world, who they have named Giovanni, following the birth of their eldest Thiago in 2019.

The player tweeted: “Giovanni is already with us and we’re very happy. So proud of you my love.”

While Norwich City tweeted: “Congratulations to Emi and his family on the birth of their second child!”

You may also want to watch:

The new arrival meant the player, who has continued to impress in the Championship by scoring 10 goals and making 12 assists so far this season, was missing from City’s line-up for their 2-0 away win at Nottingham Forest.

The victory made it nine wins in a row and put them tabletoppers 10 points clear of promotion rivals. 

Earlier this month the Argentinian got in touch to personally congratulate new father Darryl Broughton, from Hellesdon, after he named his firstborn son after him.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home
  2. 2 E-fit issued of man suspected of raping teenager near old rail track
  3. 3 Long-running village butcher's shop for sale for £330,000
  1. 4 Norfolk's would-be police boss slammed for 'sexist and racist' comments
  2. 5 Removal of wartime pillbox sparks sadness
  3. 6 Man leaves woman with serious leg injuries after park attack
  4. 7 Warning to drivers after tractor overturns in A146 crash
  5. 8 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
  6. 9 Woman drove past recycling centre on her way to fly tip rubbish
  7. 10 Five ex-youth players allege historic abuse at Norwich City by coach

Congratulating the new family, the player wrote: "Congratulations. Hope everything is well and hope to see you at Carrow Road soon. Big hug."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris and Caroline Flack at a River Island clothing event. Caroline passed up the chance to bring along celebrity pals in...

Exclusive

Caroline Flack's mum fears 'nothing has been learned' ahead of documentary

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Airport reopens for holiday flights

Video

Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Warning over conwoman cold caller claiming to be 'from Amazon'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the Bradenham car boot sale this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

All the Norfolk car boot sales hoping to reopen in April

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus