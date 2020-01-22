Emergency water works cause delays in city
PUBLISHED: 09:53 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 22 January 2020
Archant
Roadworks are causing delays and tailbacks for drivers travelling into and out of Norwich this morning.
Roadworks are causing delays on Thorpe Road. Picture: Google Maps
Anglia Water emergency maintenance works on the A1242, Thorpe Road, near the junction with Salisbury Road are causing delays as long as 15-minutes.
You may also want to watch:
The roadworks, which are to repair a leaking sluice valve are scheduled to be to finish on January 24.
While the works are taking place temporary two-way traffic lights are in place and there is a diversion in place on Salisbury Road.
For the latest travel information visit, the EDP24 traffic map