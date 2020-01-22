Emergency water works cause delays in city

Roadworks are causing delays and tailbacks for drivers travelling into and out of Norwich this morning.

Anglia Water emergency maintenance works on the A1242, Thorpe Road, near the junction with Salisbury Road are causing delays as long as 15-minutes.

The roadworks, which are to repair a leaking sluice valve are scheduled to be to finish on January 24.

While the works are taking place temporary two-way traffic lights are in place and there is a diversion in place on Salisbury Road.

