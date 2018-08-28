Police, fire and ambulance attend two vehicle collision at McDonalds
PUBLISHED: 14:37 28 January 2019
Archant
Emergency services were called to Dereham McDonalds following a collision involving two vehicles.
Police were called at 12:45pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a Mercedes van and a Citroen car on Napier Way at the McDonalds junction.
The fire and ambulance service were also on the scene and the entrance to McDonalds and Aldi was blocked for a short while by emergency services.
Police said both drivers had reported “slight injuries” and that the closure of the entrance was able to be lifted at 1:45pm.
Fire crews from Dereham and Watton manually assisted two casualties made the vehicle and surrounding area safe.
Emergency services remain on the scene of the crash.
Comments have been disabled on this article.