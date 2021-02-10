News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Emergency services warn of icy roads as cold snap persists

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 5:37 PM February 10, 2021   
Icy roads, near Larling. Photograph Simon Parker

Icy roads, near Larling. Photograph Simon Parker - Credit: Archant

Emergency services have urged people to be extra mindful of "treacherous" road conditions as temperatures continue to drop.

It is forecast that overnight temperatures could plummet to below the -8.6C record of the Beast from the East in 2018.

And while fewer showers are expected, the combination of melting snow and sub zero temperature promise to create tricky conditions for motorists.

The forecasts have prompted community leaders to continue to urge people not to make journeys unless absolutely necessary - just as is currently required under the lockdown.

And those who do have to make trips have been urged to drive to the conditions and not take any unnecessary risks.

Temporary chief inspector Jason Selvarajah of Norfolk Constabulary said: "While the roads may look clearer there will be hidden dangers and motorists need to be cautious of black ice and treacherous road conditions, particularly on untreated roads.

You may also want to watch:

"The best we can do is keep off the roads but if your journey is absolutely necessary, please drive to the conditions."

Martin Wilby, second right, chairman of environment development and transport, with Nick Tupper, thi

Martin Wilby, second right, chairman of environment development and transport, with Nick Tupper, third right, assistant director of Highways, with some of the gritter crews, as the County Council thank them for their hard work during the recent heavy snow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, added: "The plunging temperatures are likely to be the main issue over the next 24 hours so highway teams will be continuing the huge efforts to keep the network running and will be gritting this afternoon, evening and overnight.

Most Read

  1. 1 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
  2. 2 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
  3. 3 Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash
  1. 4 Man fined after driving from Colchester to Norfolk to 'get his car fixed'
  2. 5 First look inside historic ironmongers as new boutique rooms unveiled
  3. 6 Man who murdered Norwich woman claims £100,000 after jail beating
  4. 7 Watch: Woman skis down Norwich's steepest hill in the snow
  5. 8 Norfolk sex offender who targeted children online to be sentenced today
  6. 9 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
  7. 10 'How many are getting clobbered?' Driver's parking charge shock

"With such low temperatures, anyone making an essential journey must take extra caution tonight, and on Thursday morning, even on the priority treated routes.”

Dr Anoop Dhesi chaimrman of the North Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group

Dr Anoop Dhesi chaimrman of the North Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile, Anoop Dhesi, chairman of NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG urged people travelling to vaccination appointments to also take extra care.

He said: "People should attend their appointments if they feel safe to do so, but if you have concerns about travelling do not put yourself at risk - your appointment can be rebooked.

"While we appreciate you may have to set off from home early due to the ice and snow, please try to arrive as close to your appointment time as possible.

"If you arrive before your appointment time please wait in your car - you could bring a blanket, a hot drink and a book or a newspaper to make your wait more comfortable."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The scene from a car window in Southrepps, near Cromer, on the morning of February 8.

Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way along a snow covered road

More snow and -10C temperatures on the way

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Traffic on the A11 at Attleborough in the snow.

Video

Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Crash at Bradwell

Updated

Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus