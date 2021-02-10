Emergency services warn of icy roads as cold snap persists

Published: 5:37 PM February 10, 2021

Emergency services have urged people to be extra mindful of "treacherous" road conditions as temperatures continue to drop.

It is forecast that overnight temperatures could plummet to below the -8.6C record of the Beast from the East in 2018.

And while fewer showers are expected, the combination of melting snow and sub zero temperature promise to create tricky conditions for motorists.

The forecasts have prompted community leaders to continue to urge people not to make journeys unless absolutely necessary - just as is currently required under the lockdown.

And those who do have to make trips have been urged to drive to the conditions and not take any unnecessary risks.

Temporary chief inspector Jason Selvarajah of Norfolk Constabulary said: "While the roads may look clearer there will be hidden dangers and motorists need to be cautious of black ice and treacherous road conditions, particularly on untreated roads.

"The best we can do is keep off the roads but if your journey is absolutely necessary, please drive to the conditions."

Martin Wilby, second right, chairman of environment development and transport, with Nick Tupper, third right, assistant director of Highways, with some of the gritter crews, as the County Council thank them for their hard work during the recent heavy snow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, added: "The plunging temperatures are likely to be the main issue over the next 24 hours so highway teams will be continuing the huge efforts to keep the network running and will be gritting this afternoon, evening and overnight.

"With such low temperatures, anyone making an essential journey must take extra caution tonight, and on Thursday morning, even on the priority treated routes.”

Dr Anoop Dhesi chaimrman of the North Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile, Anoop Dhesi, chairman of NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG urged people travelling to vaccination appointments to also take extra care.

He said: "People should attend their appointments if they feel safe to do so, but if you have concerns about travelling do not put yourself at risk - your appointment can be rebooked.

"While we appreciate you may have to set off from home early due to the ice and snow, please try to arrive as close to your appointment time as possible.

"If you arrive before your appointment time please wait in your car - you could bring a blanket, a hot drink and a book or a newspaper to make your wait more comfortable."