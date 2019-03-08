Man detained in Norwich after emergency services search
PUBLISHED: 09:29 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 05 April 2019
Emergency services were involved in a late night search for a man in Norwich following concerns for his safety.
Norfolk Police were called to Geoffrey Watling Way, near Carrow Road, at around 11.15pm on Thursday to assist the ambulance service in their search for the man.
Two fire crews from Carrow and Sprowston were called to the scene and a search and rescue boat was also reported to be in attendance.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man was located on nearby Wherry Road at around 1am and was detained under the Mental Health Act.
