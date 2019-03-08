Emergency services respond to person 'trapped in mud' at Oulton Broad
PUBLISHED: 11:18 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 14 August 2019
Archant
Emergency services are currently searching for a person following reports they were stuck in mud.
Firefighters, police and ambulance were called to Bridge Road, south of the bridge, at 10.30am today, August 14.
A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "A person was reported to be trapped in mud. Crews are trying to establish what support they need.
"There is still a search in progress using some of the flood boats," they said.
The spokesperson also confirmed five emergency appliances are currently attending the scene, including three crews from Lowestoft South and one from Lowestoft North.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance have also been called out, while the yacht station is offering operational support to emergency services for the search and rescue.
More to follow.
