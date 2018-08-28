Updated
Man injured in A47 crash
PUBLISHED: 22:16 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:00 07 January 2019
A man has been left injured after a crash on the A47 near Swaffham.
Emergency services were called to the A1122 junction by the Heathside Cafe Truckstop at 20.29pm on Monday evening to reports of a single vehicle crash.
Fire crews from Dereham and Swaffham used hydraulic rescue equipment to free a man from silver Citroën, police have said.
The road was closed toward Kings Lynn due to the incident blocking the road.
Police have said the carriageway re-opened at 10.26pm.
