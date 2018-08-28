Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Man injured in A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 22:16 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:00 07 January 2019

File picture of A47 at Terrington St John. PIC: Steve Williams.

File picture of A47 at Terrington St John. PIC: Steve Williams.

Archant

A man has been left injured after a crash on the A47 near Swaffham.

Emergency services were called to the A1122 junction by the Heathside Cafe Truckstop at 20.29pm on Monday evening to reports of a single vehicle crash.

Fire crews from Dereham and Swaffham used hydraulic rescue equipment to free a man from silver Citroën, police have said.

The road was closed toward Kings Lynn due to the incident blocking the road.

Police have said the carriageway re-opened at 10.26pm.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Most Read

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Supermarket investigating after clothes rail falls on customers at Norfolk store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Trains cancelled due to “disruptive passengers”

Norwich and Great Yarmouth trains cancelled due to

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

‘Winter surge’ flood warnings across Norfolk and Suffolk coastlines

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Poster threatens to spit-roast dogs whose owners don’t clean up after them

Dog mess poster in Overstrand. Picture: submitted

Police consider prosecution over death of motocyclist on A148

Floral tributes left at the scene of a crash on the A148 where Nathan Robinson was killed. Photo: Adam Lazzari
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists