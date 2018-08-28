Man injured in A47 crash

File picture of A47 at Terrington St John. PIC: Steve Williams. Archant

A man has been left injured after a crash on the A47 near Swaffham.

Emergency services were called to the A1122 junction by the Heathside Cafe Truckstop at 20.29pm on Monday evening to reports of a single vehicle crash.

Fire crews from Dereham and Swaffham used hydraulic rescue equipment to free a man from silver Citroën, police have said.

The road was closed toward Kings Lynn due to the incident blocking the road.

Police have said the carriageway re-opened at 10.26pm.