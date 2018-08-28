Search

Emergency services rescue man from river

PUBLISHED: 15:01 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 05 December 2018

Emergency services rescued a man who got into difficulty in the River Bure, Great Yarmouth earlier this afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Emergency services were called to rescue and man who got into difficulty in a river in Great Yarmouth earlier this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said officers attended the incident alongside crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard near to the Bure Bridge at 12.20.

It said there was concern for a man who had got into difficulty in the river.

The man was recovered from the River Bure and has been taken to James Paget University Hospital.

