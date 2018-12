Emergency services on scene of crash in Elveden

Emergency services are on scene at a crash in Elveden, Suffolk. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

Police are on scene after a crash in Elveden, near Thetford.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said they were called at 11.37am to reports of a single vehicle collision on the B1106 in Elveden.

Police, fire and ambulance are on the scene with Suffolk Fire and Rescue assisting two people in the vehicle.

The road, which drivers may use coming off the A11, has not been closed.