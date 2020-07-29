Search

Person dies following blaze in housing estate

PUBLISHED: 14:47 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 29 July 2020

Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Police have launched an investigation after a person was killed in a house fire in the west of the county.

Fire crews, police and the ambulance service attended the scene of a house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market on Wednesday morning.

Police have now confirmed that a person died as a result of the blaze, which left the house blackened and charred.

According to a neighbour the blaze started at around 11am.

Liam O’Dea, who lives across the road from the house, said: “I don’t know what happened. I shouted outside when I saw it. I didn’t know if anyone was in there.

“Apparently they managed to get a dog out.

“When police arrived we were told to go inside as they were concerned someone may have been in there.

“Everyone was crowding around.”

He said crews were quick to get to the scene as a police car was in the area doing speed checks.

Mr O’Dea said he tried to keep his seven-year-old son from seeing the blaze at the time.

He said: “I didn’t want him exposed to seeing a fire across from us. I told him everything was okay.

“It could have been a lot worse if the services didn’t get here quickly and it could have spread next door.

“It looks like the whole house is burnt out and the guttering collapsed.”

The fire has been put out but crews are still on scene.

More to follow.

