'No excuses' is the message as festive anti-drink drive campaign launched

Emergency services from across Norfolk have joined forces on a warning against drink and driving this Christmas. - Credit: Archant

Police, fire and ambulance teams from across Norfolk are working together on a campaign against drink and drug driving this Christmas.

Norfolk police will be using social media to promote the '#NoExcuse' initiative to show the dangers of drink or drug driving as well as the consequences of losing your licence.

The hashtag #NoExcuse will be used alongside a number of hypothetical scenarios outlining the most common effects this has on relationships, finances, career prospects, independence and more.

As part of the project, officers will carry out roadside checks throughout the day and night, including early morning checks, as well as intelligence-led enforcement activity.

Simulated crash scenes will be created at Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn, Kingston Road in Dereham and Thetford Fire Station throughout December and January.

The month-long initiative is set to run from Wednesday, December 1 and continue until Saturday, January 1, 2022, alongside a UK-wide operation led by the National Police Chiefs' Council.

Last year, in Norfolk, 46 drivers provided positive alcohol readings, while eight people failed to provide a specimen and four people were prosecuted for being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

28 people failed roadside drug tests, and a total of 86 motorists were arrested throughout the campaign.

Inspector Simon Jones, from the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “Drink or drug driving can and often does have fatal consequences and we hope these staged crash scenes will help to reinforce this message to passing drivers.

“We, as the emergency services have to deal with these devastating situations too often, which is the focus behind these awareness campaigns, to reduce the amount of people seriously injured or killed on our roads.

“Our message is clear, there is #NoExcuse for getting behind the wheel after having taken drugs or excess alcohol.

“We acknowledge that it has been a tough year and many people will want to enjoy the festive season, which of course we would encourage, however if you are driving to a party or the pub for example, please consider whether it is necessary to have a drink at all.

“If you know you are having an alcoholic drink then please organise a lift home or a taxi before you go out.”

Norfolk’s Assistant chief fire officer Tim Edwards added: “Every day we deal with the consequences of poor driving, as do our communities across Norfolk. There really is no excuse for getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

"Taking this action could kill or seriously injure yourself and innocent victims, as well as having lasting effects on all involved, including witnesses and victims’ families and friends. It could also cause you to lose your job, home and more. Use an alternative way to get home after a night out. It’s your choice - make the right one.”

Anyone with information about suspected drink or drug driving should contact Norfolk Police on 101. In case of an emergency, or if you believe a crime is in progress, always dial 999.