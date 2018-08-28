Search

Advanced search
Updated

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

PUBLISHED: 11:42 17 December 2018

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Archant

Emergency services attended an incident of a collision between a car and a man in a town centre this morning.

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan BennettPolice and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Police said they were called out to the incident, which involved a Ford Focus and an elderly man, on Church Street, Dereham and officers on the scene were still trying to determine what exactly had happened.

The ambulance service were there at around 8.30am this morning and called the police to assist them. No arrests have been made.

An elderly man was seen being placed onto a stretcher at around 9am this morning.

Ben Greentree, who works at William H Brown, next to where the collision happened, said: “There was a large police presence. I saw an old guy on the floor.

“Police stayed for around ten minutes after it had been dealt with.”

Church Street was blocked off by police while the incident was dealt with but the road has now been fully reopened.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Police investigating after man found dead at Lidl

Lidl, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Two major developments in west Norfolk could be approved, despite objections

Councillors meet today to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Man pleads guilty to murder of former partner who died of multiple stab wounds

Cristina Magda-Calancea who was murdered earlier this year. Picture released by Norfolk Constabulary

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Updated Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast