Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Emergency services attended an incident of a collision between a car and a man in a town centre this morning.

Police said they were called out to the incident, which involved a Ford Focus and an elderly man, on Church Street, Dereham and officers on the scene were still trying to determine what exactly had happened.

The ambulance service were there at around 8.30am this morning and called the police to assist them. No arrests have been made.

An elderly man was seen being placed onto a stretcher at around 9am this morning.

Ben Greentree, who works at William H Brown, next to where the collision happened, said: “There was a large police presence. I saw an old guy on the floor.

“Police stayed for around ten minutes after it had been dealt with.”

Church Street was blocked off by police while the incident was dealt with but the road has now been fully reopened.