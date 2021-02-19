Man taken to hospital after eight-hour incident on Norwich river
- Credit: Archant
A man has been taken to hospital after emergency services were involved in an eight-hour incident on a river in Norwich.
Norfolk police were called to Wherry Road at 2.30am on Friday following concerns for a man's safety in a canoe on Wherry Road.
After several hours, the man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the canoe returned to its owner.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man was injured, and paddling up and down the river.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said an ambulance and vehicles from the hazardous area response team were sent to Wherry Road at 4.30am.
A spokesman said: "A male patient was transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident shortly before 4am.
Fire engines from Carrow, Sprowston and Dereham Urban Search and Rescue assisted the police, and left the scene at 10.53am.