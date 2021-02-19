News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man taken to hospital after eight-hour incident on Norwich river

Clarissa Place

Published: 12:25 PM February 19, 2021   
Emergency services on Wherry Road Norwich

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident on a river in Norwich that lasted eight hours. - Credit: Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after emergency services were involved in an eight-hour incident on a river in Norwich. 

Norfolk police were called to Wherry Road at 2.30am on Friday following concerns for a man's safety in a canoe on Wherry Road.

Emergency services attend an incident on the River Wensum in Norwich on Friday, February 19. - Credit: Archant

After several hours, the man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the canoe returned to its owner.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man was injured, and paddling up and down the river.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said an ambulance and vehicles from the hazardous area response team were sent to Wherry Road at 4.30am. 

A spokesman said: "A male patient was transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.” 

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident shortly before 4am.

Fire engines from Carrow, Sprowston and Dereham Urban Search and Rescue assisted the police, and left the scene at 10.53am.

