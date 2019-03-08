Firefighters called to help injured person from home

Emergency services were called to a village property this morning following reports of an injured person.

According to a spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service, emergency services were called to the property in Worlingham, near Beccles just after 6am.

"We were called to an address in Worlingham around 6.15 this morning, Friday, May 17 following reports that a person had injured themselves in a fall.

"We took one person to James Paget Hospital for treatment," they said.

Appliances from Beccles assisted the ambulance service to get the injured person from the first floor of the property just after 8am.

The condition of the person is not known.