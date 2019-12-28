Search

Emergency services called to two vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 19:34 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 28 December 2019

Firefighters were called to a collision involving two vehicles in South Lynn. Photo: Denise Bradley

One person has been freed from a vehicle following a crash in South Lynn.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Maple Road in South Lynn at around 6.12pm (on December 28) following reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

An appliance from North Lynn and a second from South Lynn attended the incident.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to free one person from a vehicle and into the care of the ambulance service.

