Emergency services called to two vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 19:34 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 28 December 2019
Archant
One person has been freed from a vehicle following a crash in South Lynn.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Maple Road in South Lynn at around 6.12pm (on December 28) following reports of a collision involving two vehicles.
An appliance from North Lynn and a second from South Lynn attended the incident.
Firefighters used cutting equipment to free one person from a vehicle and into the care of the ambulance service.
