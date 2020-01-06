Emergency services called to a three vehicle crash on the A47
PUBLISHED: 20:38 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:38 06 January 2020
One person has had to be freed from a vehicle following a crash on the A47.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A47 near The Windle junction to the east of Acle, at around 6.47pm following reports of a collision involving three vehicles.
Three appliances from Carrow, Acle and Sprowston attended the incident using hydraulic rescue equipment to free one person from a vehicle.
The casualty was then placed into the care of the ambulance service.
Police were also called to the scene.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service left the scene at 7.40pm.
