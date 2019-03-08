Road closed following three vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google) Archant

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a road was closed following a three vehicle crash near Dereham.

Emergency services have been called following a crash involving three vehicles at Whinburgh this morning (Wednesday, September 25).

It is believed one of the cars involved has overturned near to the Mustard Pot restaurant on Dereham Road.

Emergency services were called following the crash which happened just after 5.50am.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said they have been called to the crash along with ambulance and fire crews.

They said there have been injuries as a result of the crash but it is not yet clear how serious they are.

The road has been closed following the crash while efforts are made to recover the vehicles.

As well as ambulance crews and police, two fire crews from Dereham attended the crash and made the vehicles and surrounding area safe.

