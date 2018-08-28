Emergency services called to crash and vehicle fire on A11

Police were called to a collision at the Forest Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Motorists faced disruption after emergency services dealt with a road accident and a vehicle on fire on the A11 within the space of half an hour.

Police were called to a collision between a van and a car at the Forest Retail Park in Thetford at shortly before 9am today (January 18).

The crash was at the main entrance to the retail park on London Road. No one was injured in the collision with all the people involved described as being as okay.

Meanwhile firefighters from Thetford were earlier called in at 8.20am to deal with a vehicle on fire on the southbound carriage of the A11 between Elveden and Barton Mills.