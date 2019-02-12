Man sustains minor injury following fire at property in Norwich

Emergency services at a property in Alexandra Road. Photo: Marc Betts Archant

One person sustained a “minor injury” following a fire at a property in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to reports of a fire at a building on Alexandra Road, Norwich, at just before 7.30pm on Tuesday night (February 19).

The crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.

Police were also called to the incident as a “precaution”.

A spokesman in the force control room confirmed they attended the incident, which was described as “very minor”.

He said the man inside sustained a “very minor injury”.

Elsewhere, a fire appliance from Sprowston attended an alarm activation on Recorder Road at just after 7.30pm tonight (Tuesday, February 19).

This was a false alarm caused by cooking fumes.

Firefighters from Gorleston put out a bin fire on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, at just after 6.30pm.