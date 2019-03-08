Emergency services called to reports of a 'man in a fire'

Emergency services were called to a residential area following reports of man in a fire.

Firefighters, ambulance and police were called to Union Place just after 2pm. Picture: Matthew Nixon Firefighters, ambulance and police were called to Union Place just after 2pm. Picture: Matthew Nixon

Firefighters, ambulance and police attended a kitchen fire at Union Place, on London Road South in Lowestoft just after 2pm.

Two appliances from Lowestoft South Fire Station were called to the scene at 2.14pm.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue service, said: "Ambulance notified us of the 30-year-old male casualty.

"Two engines attended the gas fire involving a kitchen cooker. The oven was isolated and the gas was shut off," they said.

A spokesperson from East of England Ambulance service, said: "An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to an address in Lowestoft shortly after 2pm today (August 6) following reports of a man in a fire."

However, no patients required ambulance transport.