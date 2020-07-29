Search

Advanced search

Person dies following blaze in housing estate

PUBLISHED: 16:55 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 29 July 2020

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

Neighbours have described their shock after a person was killed in a house fire to the west of the county.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah HussainEmergency services were called to the scene of a house fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Fire crews, police and the ambulance service attended the scene of a house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market on Wednesday morning.

A body was discovered inside the semi-detached house, which has been left blackened and charred by fire.

Donna Hewitt rushed to the scene after seeing smoke coming from down the road.

She said: “I shot down there and couldn’t see anything through the windows. I knocked on the door and I wanted to go in but people were shouting to not open the door.”

Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah HussainEmergency services were called to the scene of a house fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

“It was just horrific.”

She believes the fire started in the downstairs of the property.

“The flames were horrendous,” she added.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. They were just everywhere. It popped the downstairs window.”

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian BurtEmergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Neighbours managed to save a dog that was found out the back of the property in an outhouse.

Maureen and Keith Hancock have lived in the area for 12 years and said they came out to “big red flames.”

Mrs Hancock “police were scrambling to get cars moved” out the way at the time of the fire.

She added: “We just couldn’t believe it. I mean, most of these houses had been modernised, it’s frightening.

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian BurtEmergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

“We were asked if we’d heard a bang but I didn’t hear anything, whether it was a gas explosion we just don’t know yet.

“The flames were right up to the roof.”

The fire has been put out but a seal remains on the property and fire investigators are on scene to carry out enquiries to establish the cause.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines attended the scene from Downham Market, Outwell and King’s Lynn.

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian BurtEmergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Liam O’Dea, who lives across the road from the house, said: “I don’t know what happened. I shouted outside when I saw it. I didn’t know if anyone was in there.”

He said crews were quick to get to the scene as a police car was in the area doing speed checks.

Mr O’Dea said he tried to keep his seven-year-old son from seeing the blaze at the time.

He said: “I didn’t want him exposed to seeing a fire across from us. I told him everything was okay.

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian BurtEmergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

“It could have been a lot worse if the services didn’t get here quickly and it could have spread next door.”

Police have said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

A143 closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

A woman has been sexually assaulted in the Cowgate area of Norwich. Picture Archant.

Two people taken to hospital following serious crash on A148

An accident involving a car closed the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A143 closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass

‘I was in agony’ - Mum tells of lucky escape after being thrown off and kicked by horse

Karina O’Brien, from King’s Lynn, was injured after falling from her horse, Foley, at Brancaster. Images: Supplied by the family