Lane closed on A11 following two vehicle crash

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A11 near Spooner Row. Photo: Google Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two car crash on the A11 in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police have warned motorists to avoid the area following the crash which happened on the A11 at Spooner Row, near Wymondham this morning (Tuesday, February 25).

Police have said one lane is closed Norwich bound and emergency services are on scene.

It is thought the incident is adding at least 15 minutes to journey times.

Norfolk Police tweeted: "We're currently at the scene of a two car collision on the A11 at Spooner Row - one lane closed #Norwich bound & emergency services on scene. Please avoid the area if you can #NorfolkRoads".

