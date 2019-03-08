Emergency services called to crash near Thetford

Emergency services have been called to a crash near Thetford. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

A road has been closed following a crash near Thetford.

Emergency services, including police, were called to the crash on the A1066 at Shadwell shortly after 9pm.

The road is currently closed in both directions.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.

Appliances from Thetford and East Harling were called to the crash.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment and provided vehicle and scene safety.

Norfolk Police tweeted: "Police are on scene at an RTC on A1066 at Shadwell. The road is currently closed in both directions, please avoid the area. #CCR #NorfolkRoads."