Emergency services called to crash in north Norfolk

Three people have been involved in a crash on a north Norfolk road.

Police, ambulance and fire services were called to a single-vehicle crash on the B1146 at the junction with Colkirk Hill.

Police were called to the scene at 1.41pm on Friday, January 17 and requested assistance from the fire and ambulance services.

The car, a Ford Fiesta, had one driver and two passengers inside when it crashed.

Two fire appliances from Fakenham attended the incident and made the area safe.

Emergency services left the scene just before 2.30pm.

Nobody is believed to be injured and no roads were closed during the incident.