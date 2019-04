Emergency services called to crash near Diss

Firefighters have been called to a crash near Diss. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Emergency services have been called to a crash near Diss.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crash on Syleham Hall Lane, Wingfield, near Diss at just after 8pm tonight (Tuesday, April 16) prompted Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service to attend.

Fire crews from Harleston, Bungay and Stradbroke attended the incident.