Delays building as emergency services deal with crash

Emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the Norfolk Suffolk border.

Fire crews from Diss, Stowmarket and Elmswell were called to the incident on Yaxley Road, in Eye, just after 1.15pm on Saturday afternoon.

The road remains partially blocked.

Only one crew is now believed to be on scene, with the stop time for the incident recorded as 1.54pm.

It happened on the westbound stretch of road, near Magdalen Court, and has seen delays build up in the area.

