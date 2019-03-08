Search

Emergency services called to a crash on the NDR

PUBLISHED: 15:27 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 06 September 2019

Emergency services were called to the Wroxham Road roundabout on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The emergency services have attended the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and car on the Northern Distributor Road.

Police officers were called to the Wroxham Road roundabout on the NDR at 1.40pm on Friday September 6, following reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said no one was seriously injured in the incident with one person receiving treatment for minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said it sent one ambulance to the scene and confirmed one person was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

The road was cleared shortly after the incident.

