Crash closes A10 in both directions

PUBLISHED: 08:38 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 24 May 2020

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

A crash on a road in west Norfolk has prompted police to warn other motorists to avoid the area.

Emergency services, including police and fire, are currently on scene following a collision on the A10 at West Winch, near King’s Lynn which happened earlier this morning (Sunday, March 24).

The road has been closed in both directions due to the crash and motorists have been urged to avoid the area with the police issuing warnings on social media.

Kings Lynn Police tweeted: “The A10 at West Winch is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision. Emergency Services are on scene dealing. Please avoid the area for the time being and we will open the road as soon as we can. #1070”.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Police have also tweeted about the incident. They said emergency services were there, adding “please avoid the area until further notice”.

