Search

Advanced search

Emergency services called to hotel

PUBLISHED: 19:18 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:18 21 November 2019

A police car outside Central Hotel on Riverside Road, Norwich, on November 21, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

A police car outside Central Hotel on Riverside Road, Norwich, on November 21, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Sophie Wyllie

Emergency services were called to a riverside hotel.

An ambulance, which was called to Central Hotel on Riverside Road, Norwich, on November 21, 2019. Picture: Sophie WyllieAn ambulance, which was called to Central Hotel on Riverside Road, Norwich, on November 21, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

The incident took place at the Central Hotel bed and breakfast on Riverside Road in Norwich on the evening of Thursday, November 21.

Emergency service vehicles outside the Central Hotel on Riverside Road, Norwich, on November 21, 2019. Picture: Sophie WyllieEmergency service vehicles outside the Central Hotel on Riverside Road, Norwich, on November 21, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Two ambulances, one East of England Ambulance Service car and one police car were called and were still at the hotel just before 7pm.

Staff members from the hotel would not comment on the incident.

Do you know what happened? Email sophie.wyllie@archant.co.uk

More to follow.

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

A47 collisions causes long delays for rush hour traffic

There are queues on the east-bound A47 near Honingham due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He ruined my life’ - mum and daughter, 12, attacked after ‘terrifying’ abuse

Josh Clement and Jess Hunt. Clement escaped jail after being convicted of attacking Miss Hunt and her 12-year-old daughter last Christmas. Picture: Jess Hunt

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Running column: Mark Armstrong has a simple goal - learn to walk again

Charlotte Neale receives her award for being the fastest female marathon runner from Norfolk this year. Picture: Stephanie Wenn

‘Staff didn’t notice the big bruise’: Mother slams school’s response to attack on son

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form. Picture: Archant

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists