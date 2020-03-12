Two vehicles in crash on Norwich Road
PUBLISHED: 17:21 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 12 March 2020
Archant
Two cars have been involved in a crash on the main road between Norwich and Fakenham.
The incident happened today (Thursday, March 12) at around 3pm at the junction of the A1067 Norwich Road and Porter's Lane/B1535, which intersect the road at Lenwade.
A police spokesperson said there were no serious injuries reported from the crash, but the road was blocked for some time both directions due to debris on the carriageway.
The spokesperson said: 'Police were called at 3.10pm to Porter's Lane, Lenwade, to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision. No serious injuries reported.
'The road was blocked due to debris. Recovery arrived around 3.30pm.'
Dean Bailey, who lives in the road at nearby Lenwade and is a councillor on Great Witchingham Parish Council, said the junction was an accident blackspot and has called for urgent action to be taken to improve road safety along the A1067 Norwich Road.
Comments have been disabled on this article.