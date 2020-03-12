Search

Advanced search

Video

Two vehicles in crash on Norwich Road

PUBLISHED: 17:21 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 12 March 2020

Police and ambulances were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of the A1067 and Porters' Lane/B1535 at Lenwade. Picture: Supplied

Police and ambulances were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of the A1067 and Porters' Lane/B1535 at Lenwade. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Two cars have been involved in a crash on the main road between Norwich and Fakenham.

Police and ambulances were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of the A1067 and Porters' Lane/B1535 at Lenwade. Picture: SuppliedPolice and ambulances were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of the A1067 and Porters' Lane/B1535 at Lenwade. Picture: Supplied

The incident happened today (Thursday, March 12) at around 3pm at the junction of the A1067 Norwich Road and Porter's Lane/B1535, which intersect the road at Lenwade.

A police spokesperson said there were no serious injuries reported from the crash, but the road was blocked for some time both directions due to debris on the carriageway.

The spokesperson said: 'Police were called at 3.10pm to Porter's Lane, Lenwade, to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision. No serious injuries reported.

'The road was blocked due to debris. Recovery arrived around 3.30pm.'

Dean Bailey, who lives in the road at nearby Lenwade and is a councillor on Great Witchingham Parish Council, said the junction was an accident blackspot and has called for urgent action to be taken to improve road safety along the A1067 Norwich Road.

Most Read

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: ‘Many more families will lose loved ones before their time’ says Boris Johnson

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Two vehicles in crash on Norwich Road

Police and ambulances were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of the A1067 and Porters' Lane/B1535 at Lenwade. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: How is the outbreak affecting city life?

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google
Drive 24