Emergency services called to five vehicle collision on A47

Emergency services responded to calls earlier this evening after five vehicles crashed on the A47 near Caistor Saint Edmund.

Five vehicles were involved in a rush-hour crash on the A47 this afternoon (Thursday).

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the mass collision which happened near Caistor St Edmund at 5.45pm.

A Vauxhall Astra, Vauxhall Vectra, Hyundai i10, Hyundai Santa Fe and a Delta van were involved in the incident.

Fire appliances from Carrow, Earlham and Long Stratton attended the collision to make the scene and vehicles safe and assisted the police and ambulance service.

Recovery had removed all vehicles by 6.30pm.

Nobody was injured.