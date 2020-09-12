Woman taken to hospital after falling from boat in north Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 13:34 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 12 September 2020
A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution after she fell off a boat in north Norfolk.
The woman fell off her boat in the Barton Turf area late on Friday night (September 11).
She was in the water for about 20 minutes before she was rescued.
The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Broadsbeat, a team of officers who work to help protect the Norfolk Broads, thanked all who were in attendance to help the woman.
The team have been out visiting boatyards and meeting holidaymakers prior to Monday’s new coronavirus restrictions.
