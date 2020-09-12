Search

Advanced search

Woman taken to hospital after falling from boat in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:34 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 12 September 2020

Picture of area near Barton Turf after woman fell from boat. PIC: Broadsbeat Twitter.

Picture of area near Barton Turf after woman fell from boat. PIC: Broadsbeat Twitter.

Archant

A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution after she fell off a boat in north Norfolk.

The woman fell off her boat in the Barton Turf area late on Friday night (September 11).

She was in the water for about 20 minutes before she was rescued.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Broadsbeat, a team of officers who work to help protect the Norfolk Broads, thanked all who were in attendance to help the woman.

They tweeted: “Thanks to all in attendance late last night when a lady fell off her #boat & in water for 20 minutes! #BartonTurf

Taken to hospital as a precaution!

@NorthNorfPolice @EEAST_EOCs @EastEnglandAmb Man pilot #1048 @NorfolkPolice NC-10092020-501”.

The team have been out visiting boatyards and meeting holidaymakers prior to Monday’s new coronavirus restrictions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk man found with more than 500,000 indecent images

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

‘Don’t hurt my son’: Mum pleads with drivers not to drive on pavement to avoid short diversion

Bekki Fairley, a 28-year-old carer living on London Road in Dereham, has noticed dozens of cars and vans driving on the pavement in front of her home due to the road being closed. Picture: Jane Johnson

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘It could have been worse’ - Meet the courier whose van rolled through a city wall

Michael Worden's van rolled into a wall breaking a hole through the Southgate Lane Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Slowing rate of infection sees Norfolk downgraded on government’s Covid watchlist

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person found in boot of vehicle after police stop

File picture of a Norfolk Police officer. Picture: Neil Perry

STARTING XIs: Nine changes for City at Huddersfield

Villarreal loanee Xavi Quintilla starts for Norwich at Huddersfield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: City kick-off Championship season at Huddersfield

Can Teemu Pukki find his form again in the Championship for Norwich City? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Woman taken to hospital after falling from boat in north Norfolk

Picture of area near Barton Turf after woman fell from boat. PIC: Broadsbeat Twitter.

Mother of schoolgirl who took her own life wants society to ‘face reality’ of child suicide

Jessica Collins, who died aged 14. Photo: Lee-Anne Collins