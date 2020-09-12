Woman taken to hospital after falling from boat in north Norfolk

Picture of area near Barton Turf after woman fell from boat. PIC: Broadsbeat Twitter. Archant

A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution after she fell off a boat in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman fell off her boat in the Barton Turf area late on Friday night (September 11).

She was in the water for about 20 minutes before she was rescued.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Broadsbeat, a team of officers who work to help protect the Norfolk Broads, thanked all who were in attendance to help the woman.

They tweeted: “Thanks to all in attendance late last night when a lady fell off her #boat & in water for 20 minutes! #BartonTurf

Taken to hospital as a precaution!

@NorthNorfPolice @EEAST_EOCs @EastEnglandAmb Man pilot #1048 @NorfolkPolice NC-10092020-501”.

The team have been out visiting boatyards and meeting holidaymakers prior to Monday’s new coronavirus restrictions.