Updated

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

PUBLISHED: 20:25 05 April 2019

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Archant

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” following a crash in Norwich.

A black MG car and a black Yamaha motorbike were involved in a collision near to the Tesco Express store on Wroxham Road, Sprowston, at just after 3.45pm on Friday (April 5).

A black MG car and a black Yamaha motorbike were involved in a collision near to the Tesco Express store on Wroxham Road, Sprowston, at just after 3.45pm on Friday (April 5).

Emergency services attended the incident including the East Anglian Air Ambulance which had been scrambled following reports of the crash.

Inspector Gina Hopkinson in the Norfolk police control room, said officers from the force’s roads policing team were also called to the incident.

She said the rider of the motorbike was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) with “serious injuries”.

Part of the road was closed following the crash.

Part of the road was closed following the crash.

A diversion had been put in place following the crash with police urging people to avoid the area with the following tweet put out on social media.

“Police are currently on the scene of a serious collision on Wroxham Road in Norwich. Air Ambulance are also in attendance and the road is closed. Please avoid the area if possible.”

But recovery of the vehicles started at about 6.45pm and the road reopened a little after 7.30pm.

