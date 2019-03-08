Search

Woman taken to hospital after crash on A11 roundabout

PUBLISHED: 22:20 22 September 2019

File picture of a police car. Police have been called to a crash on the A11. Picture: Neil Perry

A passenger has been taken to hospital following a crash near a roundabout on the A11.

Emergency services were called after reports a BMW car had left the road near to the Stag roundabout, Attleborough shortly before 8.50pm on Sunday, September 22.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said a woman passenger has been taken to hospital with "minor injuries" in the single vehicle crash.

The male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Fire crews were called to the crash as there were initially reports of smoke issuing from the bonnet of the vehicle.

Crews from Attleborough and Wymondham were called but no fire was found and they provided scene safety.

Emergency services remained on scene to deal with the incident shortly before 10pm

However the road remained open as the incident took place off the road.

