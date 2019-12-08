Woman taken to hospital following crash in Spixworth

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Spixworth.

Emergency services, including fire crews from Earlham and Carrow, were called following a single vehicle crash on Buxton Road, Spixworth, at just after 3pm on Sunday (December 8).

Fire crews provided scene safety and vehicle stability and provided assistance to the ambulance service who also attended.

The casualty was manually released from the vehicle.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said it was a "slight injury" collision but the casualty was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) as a precaution.

Buxton Road was closed for a little while so emergency services could deal with the incident but the road has since reopened,