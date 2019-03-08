Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Overdue day boat' leads to emergency services response

PUBLISHED: 12:08 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 26 July 2019

Lowestoft coastguard rescue officers were alerted. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft coastguard rescue officers were alerted. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

A day trip on the Broads led to an emergency call-out after a vessel did not return at its scheduled time.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted along with coastguard rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft and HM Coastguard Gorleston at 9.55pm on Wednesday, July 24.

You may also want to watch:

They were called out to track down an overdue day boat on the broads between Oulton Dyke and Burgh St Peter, with the boat "thought to have run out of fuel."

A post on the HM Coastguard Lowestoft Facebook page said: "The vessel had been hired from Waveney River Centre and a concerned husband raised the alarm when his family didn't return on time.

"He'd lost contact with his wife, as the vessel is thought to have run out of fuel.

"Thankfully they made it back to the centre under their own steam."

Most Read

WATCH Dramatic lightning and thunder as ‘intense’ storm hits Norfolk

Thunderstorm captured over Hellesdon. Photo: Lisa Jones

Hundreds of homes still without power following thunderstorm

UK Power Networks was dealing with power outages around Norfolk following the thunderstorm on Thursday, July 25. Picture: UK Power Networks

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Thunderstorm forces evacuation at Norwich comedy festival

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Young mother loses part of her Norwich garden to sinkhole

Norwich City Council have erected a six foot fence around the sinkhole. Picture: Rebecca Springall

Hundreds of homes still without power following thunderstorm

UK Power Networks was dealing with power outages around Norfolk following the thunderstorm on Thursday, July 25. Picture: UK Power Networks

Warning issued for flooding and travel disruption in Norfolk

A weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk has been issued by the Met Office. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Running column: Fear of missing out has a lot to answer for, says Mark Armstrong

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists