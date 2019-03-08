'Overdue day boat' leads to emergency services response

Lowestoft coastguard rescue officers were alerted. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A day trip on the Broads led to an emergency call-out after a vessel did not return at its scheduled time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted along with coastguard rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft and HM Coastguard Gorleston at 9.55pm on Wednesday, July 24.

You may also want to watch:

They were called out to track down an overdue day boat on the broads between Oulton Dyke and Burgh St Peter, with the boat "thought to have run out of fuel."

A post on the HM Coastguard Lowestoft Facebook page said: "The vessel had been hired from Waveney River Centre and a concerned husband raised the alarm when his family didn't return on time.

"He'd lost contact with his wife, as the vessel is thought to have run out of fuel.

"Thankfully they made it back to the centre under their own steam."